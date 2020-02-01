Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,664 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

JKE stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.54. 24,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day moving average is $199.86. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.20 and a twelve month high of $224.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

