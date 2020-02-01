Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.

KRYS stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 104,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21. The company has a market cap of $961.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.87 and a quick ratio of 54.87. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,331,391.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at $126,744,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $1,405,380.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,058,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

