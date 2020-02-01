K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of K&S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get K&S alerts:

KPLUF stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. K&S has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.