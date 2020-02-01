Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $25.89. 759,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,405. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

