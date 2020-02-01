Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.97-2.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.95-14.95 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of Kyocera stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. 9,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.
Kyocera Company Profile
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
