L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of LB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,433,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,685. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,718,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,927 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $12,030,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

