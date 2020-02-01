L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.40.
Shares of LB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,433,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,685. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,718,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,927 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $12,030,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
Further Reading: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.