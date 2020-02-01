La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LJPC. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 817,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,080. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,974,682 shares of company stock worth $25,816,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.