Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LKFN. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

