Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.21. 2,435,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.14. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

