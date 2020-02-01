Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Landmark Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 3,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653. The company has a market cap of $115.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

