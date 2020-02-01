Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on February 14th

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a payout ratio of 277.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 233.3%.

LMRK opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $442.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.89. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.19%. On average, analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

