Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.97 million.Landstar System also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 678,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,900. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $94.97 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.26.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.15.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

