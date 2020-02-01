Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.29 ($74.76).

Shares of LXS traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €54.32 ($63.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of €58.37 and a 200 day moving average of €57.19. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 1 year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

