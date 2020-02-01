Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.31. 6,778,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.