Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 3,251,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 11,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $216,848.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,810.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,124 shares of company stock worth $1,834,124. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

