Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.64.

NYSE LEA traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $123.18. The company had a trading volume of 754,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,310. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,159,000 after purchasing an additional 412,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,638,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

