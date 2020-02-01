Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.94.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $368,986,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $41,152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $37,639,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $32,164,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,555,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,652. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

