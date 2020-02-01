Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,087 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $128,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $126.86 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

