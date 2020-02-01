Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Invests $35,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

