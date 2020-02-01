Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $191.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

