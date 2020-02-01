Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.22 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.18 to $1.22 EPS.

LEVI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 2,800,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,705. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 11,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $202,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 73,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,220,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 937,288 shares of company stock worth $17,295,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.