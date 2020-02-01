Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.18-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.109-6.109 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.18 to $1.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 2,800,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,705. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.63.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,077.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,086,637.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,035.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 937,288 shares of company stock valued at $17,295,877. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

