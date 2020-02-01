Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18 to $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.22 EPS.

LEVI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.63.

In related news, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 122,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,179.01. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $337,077.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,288 shares of company stock worth $17,295,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

