Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDA. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.59. 135,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,586. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 598.16 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $132.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,923,950.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,605,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $3,440,095.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,875,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,478 shares of company stock worth $35,933,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

