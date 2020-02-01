Liberum Capital Downgrades IG Group (LON:IGG) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 695 ($9.14) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 668 ($8.79).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IG Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 724.40 ($9.53).

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of IGG stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 663.80 ($8.73). 1,397,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 690.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 627.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.