Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Luceco to an add rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 96 ($1.26) to GBX 151 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday.

Luceco stock opened at GBX 140.60 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 million and a P/E ratio of 22.68. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 52.80 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 154 ($2.03).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

