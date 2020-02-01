Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Lowered to at Roth Capital

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from to in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LGND. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.20.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.81. 302,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,995. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

