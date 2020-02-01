Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.86 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 2,390,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,429. The stock has a market cap of $581.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.