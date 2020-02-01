Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.09 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,429. The firm has a market cap of $612.31 million, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

