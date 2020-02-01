Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

LIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.