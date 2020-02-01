Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 190 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 13,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 7.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Apple by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apple by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

