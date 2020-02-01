Litecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.29 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.56 billion and $6.29 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.28 or 0.00756578 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, C2CX, Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007105 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,980,835 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, Independent Reserve, C-Patex, Bitso, TradeOgre, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, RightBTC, BTCC, Zebpay, TDAX, OpenLedger DEX, Coinone, C-CEX, Graviex, BtcTrade.im, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, BitMarket, LakeBTC, DSX, Bitstamp, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Liqui, COSS, Livecoin, BtcTurk, Bitlish, Cryptomate, Bitmaszyna, Binance, CoinExchange, EXX, Bits Blockchain, Bittrex, SouthXchange, GOPAX, B2BX, Bitinka, C2CX, OKCoin International, Gatecoin, Exrates, ABCC, WazirX, Bleutrade, Covesting, HBUS, Tripe Dice Exchange, Vebitcoin, IDCM, WEX, Koinex, Liquid, Coinroom, OKCoin.cn, Altcoin Trader, MBAex, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, BigONE, Coinut, YoBit, DigiFinex, Korbit, Bithesap, Mercatox, Bitsane, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Koinim, Coinsuper, BitFlip, CoinsBank, Bibox, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Bitbank, Koineks, Indodax, OKEx, BL3P, Ovis, Stellarport, Bithumb, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Kraken, Stocks.Exchange, QuadrigaCX, Kuna, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, BitcoinTrade, LBank, LocalTrade, BiteBTC, Nanex, Buda, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, DOBI trade, HitBTC, FCoin, Exmo, BitBay, BCEX, CoinEx, Braziliex, CPDAX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, ZB.COM, Mercado Bitcoin, DragonEX, Lykke Exchange, Instant Bitex, Coinbase Pro, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Iquant, Negocie Coins, Cryptopia, QBTC, xBTCe, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe, BTC Markets, BitForex and Gate.io. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.