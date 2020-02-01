Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 441 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.42. 65,931 shares of the stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

