Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,530,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

