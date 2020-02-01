Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.76. 87,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,571. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $99.55 and a twelve month high of $125.17.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

