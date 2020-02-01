Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $43.48 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 9.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $43,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 68,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,491,000 after purchasing an additional 139,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 827,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,864. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $59.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

