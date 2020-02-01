Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,880. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $63.94 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

