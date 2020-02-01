Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Invests $48,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

IAU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 28,166,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,165,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

