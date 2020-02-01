Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 51,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $2,528,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.