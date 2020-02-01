Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,341. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

