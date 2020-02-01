LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get LivaNova alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

LIVN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 392,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,353. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $102.43.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $83,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $399,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 204,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,722 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 215,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.