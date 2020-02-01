Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Up 13.8%

Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 124,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 142,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Livexlive Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livexlive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

