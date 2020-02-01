Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 100 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

TIF stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

