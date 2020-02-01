Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

