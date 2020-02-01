Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

