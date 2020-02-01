Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TransUnion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TransUnion by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after buying an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $4,649,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock worth $10,392,726. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. TransUnion has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $94.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

