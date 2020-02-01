Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Msci were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Msci by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after buying an additional 124,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Msci by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after buying an additional 85,403 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Msci by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Msci stock opened at $285.80 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.30.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.