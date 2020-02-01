Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $143,000 Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CDW were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in CDW by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

CDW stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

