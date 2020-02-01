Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $179,000 Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $652.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $625.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $384.11 and a twelve month high of $670.60.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.42.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

