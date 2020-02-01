Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $21.63 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

